Cowboys & Micah Parsons Farther Away From Resolution Now Than They Were In March

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons reported to training camp amidst contract negotiations but is not participating in practice yet.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave an update on the situation and thinks they aren’t close to an agreement as of now. He believes talks have gone in the wrong direction compared to where they were in early April, and mentions they aren’t having active discussions.

“I would say right now we’re nowhere on that deal,” Schefter said. “I would say right now, we are further away from a deal in late July, early August than we were late March, early April. The two sides have gone backwards, not forwards. I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all. There was communication in late March and early April… but this negotiation, when it was a negotiation, has gone sideways. Because it’s not a negotiation right now. There’s really no conversation about getting a deal done.”

Schefter does note that it could change quickly and cited the situations with WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott last year, when they agreed to extensions near the end of camp. However, Schefter believes things have become more personal in this situation, which has caused tensions to rise on both sides.

“This sounds different to me. This sounds a little bit more personal from both sides. It sounds like Dallas is upset with the fact that it felt like it was getting closer to a deal, and then that deal went sideways… I don’t think anybody’s real happy with anybody, and I don’t think there’s a deal that’s being discussed right now, not to mention being close.”

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.