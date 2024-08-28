Cowboys Officially Sign 14 To Practice Squad Including DE Carl Lawson

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have officially signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

RB Malik Davis DE Carl Lawson OL Josh Ball WR Jalen Cropper DB Josh Butler TE Princeton Fant CB Kemon Hall WR Kelvin Harmon LB Darius Harris DB Emany Johnson LB Brock Mogensen C Dakoda Shepley LB Nick Vigil DT Denzel Daxon

Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and later signed on with Dallas during camp.

In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.