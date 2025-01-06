Cowboys Officially Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals For 2025 Season

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2025 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Harmon, 28, was drafted by Washington in the sixth round out of N.C. State in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.64 million deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2020 season when he tore his ACL and was placed on IR for the season.

Washington waived Harmon coming out of the preseason in 2021. He returned to the team’s practice squad after a few weeks and Washington eventually moved on in 2022. He joined the Cowboys this summer and was later added to their practice squad.

In 2019, Harmon appeared in all 16 games for Washington and caught 30 passes for 365 yards (12.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.