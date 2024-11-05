Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says They’re Trading For New Wide Receiver

In his weekly radio interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team planned to bring in a wide receiver today that they really liked when he was coming in via the draft, via Todd Archer.

The implication from Jones was that the Cowboys would be trading for this player before today’s trade deadline and he later confirmed that

It’s worth noting Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo has come up as a potential player who could be on the move before the trade deadline and the Cowboys hosted Mingo for an official draft visit in 2023.

Mingo was a second-round pick just last season, but after a horrific rookie year, he’s slipped behind UDFA WR Jalen Coker on the depth chart in 2024. Carolina might already be willing to cut bait and get what they can.

