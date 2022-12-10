Cowboys Place CB Anthony Brown On IR, Elevate OL Aviante Collins

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are placing CB Anthony Brown on injured reserve following his Achilles tear and are elevating OL Aviante Collins to the active roster.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 39 tackles, no interceptions, and a forced fumble.