Cowboys Place CB Reggie Robinson & RB Sewo Olonilua On IR, Cut Three

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on injured reserve Tuesday and waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.

Robinson, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulsa and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2019. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 123 pick in the 2020 draft.

Robinson is in the second year of his four-year, $4,024,271 rookie contract that included a $729,271 signing bonus.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle and forced fumble.

During his four-year college career, Robinson recorded 132 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 38 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.