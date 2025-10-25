Cowboys Place CB Trevon Diggs On IR

Nick Eatman reports that the Cowboys have placed CB Trevon Diggs on injured reserve due to a concussion and knee injury.

He has been dealing with a knee injury, but suffered his concussion in a fall at his home ahead of Week 7.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.