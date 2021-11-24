Cowboys Place S Donovan Wilson On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys have placed S Donovan Wilson on injured reserve, per Michael Gehlken.

Wilson has been dealing with a chest and shoulder injury. He’ll miss the next three games before he’s eligible to return.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million deal and is set to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 total tackles and one pass deflection.