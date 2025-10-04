Cowboys Place S Malik Hooker On IR, Among Other Moves

Per Jon Machota, the Cowboys are making four roster moves on Saturday, including placing veteran S Malik Hooker on injured reserve due to a toe injury.

They have also signed S Alijah Clark to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Jalen Cropper.

Hooker, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts then declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a two-year extension and, in 2023, signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $24 million that included an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Hooker has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 total tackles.