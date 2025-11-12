Cowboys Placed S Juanyeh Thomas On Reserve Non-Football Illness List

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday they have placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the reserve/non-football illness list.

The team also signed OT Marcellus Johnson to the practice squad.

Thomas, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Thomas returned on a futures deal for the 2023 season and has been on the active roster ever since.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles.