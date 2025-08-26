Cowboys Placing DE Payton Turner & WR Jonathan Mingo On IR

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys are placing DE Payton Turner and WR Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve.

Both players will eventually be designated to return, with Turner nursing a rib injury and Mingo dealing with knee issues.

Turner, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,524,737 rookie contract when the Saints declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He was testing the market for the first time in his career when he inked a one-year, $3 million deal with Dallas.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.