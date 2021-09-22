Cowboys Placing LB Keanu Neal On COVID-19 List

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are placing LB Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 list.
If Neal is vaccinated, he can come off the list after two negative tests 24 hours apart. Most of the time, though, being placed on the list has resulted in a 10-day absence for players, which puts Monday night’s game against the Eagles in doubt for Neal.
Neal, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.
Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021.
In 2021, Neal has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded nine total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.
