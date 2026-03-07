Cowboys Placing Second-Round Tender On K Brandon Aubrey

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are placing a second-round tender on K Brandon Aubrey.

Schefter adds that the tender is worth $5.76 million, and Aubrey is now free to sign an offer sheet with any NFL team, which Dallas can then match. If Dallas doesn’t match the offer, they will receive a second-round pick.

Clarence Hill reported that Dallas had an offer on the table to make Aubrey the league’s highest-paid kicker. However, Aubrey had not accepted the offer, meaning he’s either seeking more or has another issue with the structure.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said recently they’ve been having extension talks with Aubrey since before the start of last season.

The second-round tender still puts Aubrey right in line with the top of the kicker market, paced by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker at $6.4 million a year.

Aubrey, 30, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL draft, and he spent two seasons with the team. He signed with the Cowboys in July 2023 on a three-year, $2.695 million deal and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

He’s slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Aubrey appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 36 of 42 field goals along with 47 of 48 extra point attempts.