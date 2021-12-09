Cowboys Placing WR Noah Brown On Injured Reserve

According to Nick Eatman, the Cowboys have placed WR Noah Brown on the injured reserve due to a groin injury.

Brown, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed to a one-year deal with Dallas.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.