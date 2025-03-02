Cowboys Potential Landing Spot For WR Cooper Kupp?

Dan Graziano of ESPN mentions that the Cowboys could up being a potential landing spot for Rams WR Cooper Kupp should Los Angeles’ asking price drop far enough.

Graziano expects the Cowboys to be in the No. 2 receiver market this offseason to bolster their offense.

Dallas added Jonathan Mingo at the trade deadline last year but it would be a big risk to head into the season with him in line to be their No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb.

The Rams have made it clear that Kupp is available for trade this offseason and others have said that he could end up being released if Los Angeles doesn’t find anyone willing to step up and acquire in him.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kupp, including the Patriots, Steelers, Lions, Commanders, and Chiefs.

Kupp’s contract is an issue for teams, as he’s due $20 million in 2025, with $15 million of this guaranteed.

NFLTR’s Tony Camino offered up five potential trade spots for Kupp.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.