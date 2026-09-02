Cowboys Re-Sign QB Joe Milton To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed QB Joe Milton to their practice squad on Wednesday after clearing waivers, per Tommy Yarrish.
Here’s the Cowboys’ updated practice squad:
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- LB Justin Barron
- DT Tommy Dunn
- WR Jordan Hudson
- OT Marcellus Johnson
- DB Derion Kendrick
- WR Anthony Smith
- TE Michael Trigg
- LB Isaiah Land
- OL Nick Leverett
- DL Adedayo Odeleye (International)
- LB Curtis Robinson
- DB Reddy Steward
- TE Mitch Van Vooren
- DT Elijah Garcia
- T Wanya Morris
- QB Joe Milton
Milton, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.
Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.
In 2025, Milton appeared in four games and completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, adding five carries for 50 yards.
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