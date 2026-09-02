Cowboys Re-Sign QB Joe Milton To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed QB Joe Milton to their practice squad on Wednesday after clearing waivers, per Tommy Yarrish

Joe Milton

Here’s the Cowboys’ updated practice squad:

  1. RB Israel Abanikanda
  2. LB Justin Barron
  3. DT Tommy Dunn
  4. WR Jordan Hudson
  5. OT Marcellus Johnson
  6. DB Derion Kendrick
  7. WR Anthony Smith
  8. TE Michael Trigg
  9. LB Isaiah Land
  10. OL Nick Leverett
  11. DL Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  12. LB Curtis Robinson
  13. DB Reddy Steward
  14. TE Mitch Van Vooren
  15. DT Elijah Garcia
  16. T Wanya Morris
  17. QB Joe Milton

Milton, 26, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2025, Milton appeared in four games and completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, adding five carries for 50 yards. 

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