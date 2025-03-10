Cowboys Re-Signing LS Trent Sieg To Three-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year, $4.45 million deal.

Schefter adds that the deal includes $3.1 million guaranteed and is the fifth-highest deal for a long snapper in league history.

Sieg, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Ravens before being waived at the start of the regular season.

The Raiders signed Sieg to an exclusive rights contract for a few seasons before he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after Las Vegas released him in 2023.

Sieg then re-signed with the Cowboys back in March of 2024.

In 2024, Sieg appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles on special teams.