Cowboys Re-Signing RB Javonte Williams To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are re-signing RB Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million contract.

Williams, 25, was named second-team All-ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million and became a free agent.

When testing the open market, Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys last offseason.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 252 rushing attempts for 1,201 yards (4.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

