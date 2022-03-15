Cowboys Re-Signing S Malik Hooker To Two-Year, $8M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are re-signing S Malik Hooker to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts then declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2021, Hooker appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 44 total tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.