Cowboys Release C Dakoda Shepley From Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys officially released C Dakoda Shepley from injured reserve with a settlement on Tuesday.

Shepley, 30, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

From there, Shepley played for the Seahawks and Cowboys before the Colts claimed him off waivers. He spent time on the Colts and Cowboys practice squads in 2023 and re-signed to a futures deal with Dallas after the season. Shepley was on the practice squad all year in 2024 but was let go when the season ended.

Dallas brought Shepley back on a two-year contract this past March.

In 2024, Shepley appeared in three games for the Cowboys.