Cowboys Release DE Breeland Speaks From Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys officially released DE Breeland Speaks from their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Cowboys updated practice squad:

Speaks, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. After he was cut, he worked out for the Packers before eventually signing a futures deal with the Giants.

The Giants later opted to waive Speaks prior to training camp and he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad soon after.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.