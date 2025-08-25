Cowboys Release Eight Players Including OL La’el Collins

Jon Machota of The Athletic reports the Cowboys have released eight players before the roster cut deadline.
The following players were cut by Dallas on Monday, per Machota:
- OL La’el Collins
- G Nick Broeker
- DT Denzel Daxon
- WR Josh Kelly
- TE Tyler Neville
- CB Troy Pride
- TE John Stephens Jr.
- CB Christian Matthew
Collins, 31, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.
Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.
The Cowboys signed Collins briefly to their practice squad in 2023, but he didn’t appear in a game. He then signed with the Bills in April of 2024 and was let go by the team in August.
Dallas brought Collins back for training camp a few weeks ago.
In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.
