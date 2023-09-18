Cowboys Release RB Ronald Jones

The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that they’ve released RB Ronald Jones.

Jones was suspended two games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City for the 2021 season.

In 2022, Jones appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 17 rushing attempts for 70 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with one reception for 22 yards.