Cowboys Release S Darian Thompson

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released S Darian Thompson.

As a veteran, Thompson is not subject to waivers and Archer says Dallas would like to bring him back in some capacity, whether it’s on the practice squad or after Week 1.

Thompson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent just over two years in New York before the Giants waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

Thompson later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He’s returned to Dallas on consecutive one-year contracts the past few seasons.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 total tackles, one interception, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.