Cowboys Release TE Jeremy Sprinkle From IR With Settlement

The Dallas Cowboys officially released TE Jeremy Sprinkle from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Sprinkle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle had been testing the free-agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys last offseason. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Sprinkle appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and caught three passes for 31 yards and no touchdowns.