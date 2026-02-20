Cowboys Release Veteran LB Logan Wilson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have released LB Logan Wilson on Friday.

Schultz notes that Dallas creates $6 million in cap space by parting with Wilson.

The veteran linebacker came to the Cowboys after requesting to be traded from the Bengals with rookie LB Barrett Carter taking over.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati. Dallas acquired him in November in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in eight games for the Bengals and seven games for the Cowboys, recording 70 tackles, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.