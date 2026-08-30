Cowboys Released DB Reddy Steward & RB Phil Mafah

Per Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have released DB Reddy Steward and RB Phil Mafah as part of their roster cuts ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

Steward, 25, went undrafted and caught on with the Bears before the Vikings signed him to a futures deal. He had appeared in one game for the Bears but none for Minnesota.

The Vikings waived Stewart, and the Cowboys claimed him ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Steward appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made five starts, recording 63 tackles, one and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.