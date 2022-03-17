Cowboys Releasing OT La’el Collins

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys will release RT La’el Collins on Thursday after they were unable to find a trade partner.

Archer says that Collins is expected to be a post-June 1 release.

Teams linked to Collins since it became clear he would not be back in Dallas include the Patriots, Jaguars, Broncos, Bengals, and Dolphins.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and is set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Collins this way would free up $10 million of available cap space while creating $5,250,000 in dead money.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games, making 10 starts for them at right tackle.