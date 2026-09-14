Cowboys S Malik Hooker Has Fractured Forearm

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cowboys S Malik Hooker suffered a fractured a bone in his forearm and is now visiting with a hand specialist to determine what his timetable will be.

Rapoport says there is hope Hooker could be back quicker than the typical six to eight weeks for broken bones.

Hooker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts then declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a two-year extension and, in 2023, signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $24 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Hooker appeared in and started 12 games for the Cowboys, recording 52 total tackles and one pass deflection.