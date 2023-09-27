Cowboys Sign C Billy Price To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed C Billy Price to their practice squad.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

T Earl Bostick DB Josh Butler RB Malik Davis TE Princeton Fant C Brock Hoffman LB Malik Jefferson DE Durrell Johnson WR Tyron Johnson TE Sean McKeon WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper DB Sheldrick Redwine T Alex Taylor DE Tyrus Wheat C Sean Harlow DT Willington Previlon C Billy Price

Price, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Price to a contract earlier this offseason but let him go in July.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.