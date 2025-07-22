Cowboys Sign DE James Houston

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed DE James Houston.

In correspondence, the Cowboys have released DE Luiji Vilain.

Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he remained on the roster until being waived.

The Browns later claimed Houston off of waivers, but they declined to tender a qualifying offer this offseason.

In 2024, Houston appeared in 11 games for the Lions and Browns, recording eight tackles and a sack.