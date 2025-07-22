Cowboys Sign DE James Houston

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed DE James Houston.
In correspondence, the Cowboys have released DE Luiji Vilain.
Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.
However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November and he remained on the roster until being waived.
The Browns later claimed Houston off of waivers, but they declined to tender a qualifying offer this offseason.
In 2024, Houston appeared in 11 games for the Lions and Browns, recording eight tackles and a sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!