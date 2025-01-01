Cowboys Sign DL Earnest Brown IV Off Bucs Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys have signed DL Earnest Brown IV from the Buccaneers practice squad to their active roster.

He takes the roster spot vacated when Dallas cut RB Ezekiel Elliott yesterday.

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. The Rams waived him again in January and he later caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2023, Brown appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.