Cowboys Sign DT Carl Davis To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

T Earl Bostick DB Josh Butler RB Malik Davis TE Princeton Fant LB Malik Jefferson DE Durrell Johnson WR Tyron Johnson WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper DB Sheldrick Redwine DT Willington Previlon C Billy Price (Injured) LB Rashaan Evans LB Buddy Johnson G Adam Pankey C Dakoda Shepley WR Martavis Bryant DT Carl Davis

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason this year. He had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.