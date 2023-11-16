Cowboys Sign DT Carl Davis To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed DT Carl Davis to the practice squad.
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- T Earl Bostick
- DB Josh Butler
- RB Malik Davis
- TE Princeton Fant
- LB Malik Jefferson
- DE Durrell Johnson
- WR Tyron Johnson
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
- DB Sheldrick Redwine
- DT Willington Previlon
- C Billy Price (Injured)
- LB Rashaan Evans
- LB Buddy Johnson
- G Adam Pankey
- C Dakoda Shepley
- WR Martavis Bryant
- DT Carl Davis
Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.
Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.
From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason this year. He had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad.
In 2022, Davis appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.
