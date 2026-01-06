Cowboys Sign Eight To Futures Contracts

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Abanikanda, 23, attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was a First-Team All-American at Pittsburgh University in 2022.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he appeared in six games for the team before being waived.

The 49ers claimed him off waivers in December, but he was subsequently waived and then claimed by the Packers before being let go once again.

Abanikanda signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad midseason.

In 2023, Abanikanda rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries in his six appearances with the Jets.