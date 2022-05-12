Cowboys Sign Fifth-Round DT John Ridgeway

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed fifth-round DT John Ridgeway to his rookie deal.
Ridgeway is the first Cowboys draft pick to ink their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Tyler Smith
|OT
|2
|Sam Williams
|DE
|3
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|5
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|5
|DaRon Bland
|CB
|5
|Damone Clark
|LB
|5
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Devin Harper
|LB
Ridgeway, 23, transferred to Arkansas after four years at Illinois State, where he was twice named to the all-conference team.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,902,551 that includes a signing bonus of $242,551.
During his senior year in 2021, Ridgeway recorded 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
