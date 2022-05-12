Cowboys Sign Fifth-Round DT John Ridgeway

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed fifth-round DT John Ridgeway to his rookie deal.

Ridgeway is the first Cowboys draft pick to ink their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Tyler Smith OT 2 Sam Williams DE 3 Jalen Tolbert WR 4 Jake Ferguson TE 5 Matt Waletzko OT 5 DaRon Bland CB 5 Damone Clark LB 5 John Ridgeway DT Signed 6 Devin Harper LB

Ridgeway, 23, transferred to Arkansas after four years at Illinois State, where he was twice named to the all-conference team.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,902,551 that includes a signing bonus of $242,551.

During his senior year in 2021, Ridgeway recorded 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.