Cowboys Sign Fifth-Round DT John Ridgeway

Logan Ulrich
According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed fifth-round DT John Ridgeway to his rookie deal. 

Ridgeway is the first Cowboys draft pick to ink their deal. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Tyler Smith OT  
2 Sam Williams DE  
3 Jalen Tolbert WR  
4 Jake Ferguson TE  
5 Matt Waletzko OT  
5 DaRon Bland CB  
5 Damone Clark LB  
5 John Ridgeway DT Signed
6 Devin Harper LB  

 

Ridgeway, 23, transferred to Arkansas after four years at Illinois State, where he was twice named to the all-conference team. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,902,551 that includes a signing bonus of $242,551. 

During his senior year in 2021, Ridgeway recorded 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. 

