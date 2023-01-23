Cowboys Sign Five To Futures Deals

The Cowboys announced on Monday that they have signed five players to futures contracts.

The following is a list of players signed by the team:

S Sheldrick Redwine S Juanyeh Thomas C Alec Lindstrom C Brock Hoffman WR Dontario Drummond

Redwine, 25, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and later caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him to their active roster in 2021.

In 2021, Redwine appeared in six games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded eight total tackles.