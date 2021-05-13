Cowboys Sign Four Draft Picks

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

Todd Archer reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed four draft picks, including fifth-round pick WR Simi Fehoko, sixth-round picks DL Quinton Bohanna and CB Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round pick G Matt Farniok.

Dallas has now signed four of their 11 draft picks: 

1 Micah Parsons LB  
2 Kelvin Joseph CB  
3 Osa Odighizuwa DL  
3 Chauncey Golston DE  
3 Nahshon Wright CB  
4 Jabril Cox LB  
4 Josh Ball OT  
5 Simi Fehoko WR Signed
6 Quinton Bohanna DT Signed
6 Israel Mukuamu S Signed
7 Matt Farniok G Signed

 

Fehoko, 21, played three years at Stanford before being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his three-year career at Stanford, Fehoko caught 62 passes for 1,146 yards (18.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

