Cowboys Sign Four Draft Picks

Todd Archer reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed four draft picks, including fifth-round pick WR Simi Fehoko, sixth-round picks DL Quinton Bohanna and CB Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round pick G Matt Farniok.

Dallas has now signed four of their 11 draft picks:

1 Micah Parsons LB 2 Kelvin Joseph CB 3 Osa Odighizuwa DL 3 Chauncey Golston DE 3 Nahshon Wright CB 4 Jabril Cox LB 4 Josh Ball OT 5 Simi Fehoko WR Signed 6 Quinton Bohanna DT Signed 6 Israel Mukuamu S Signed 7 Matt Farniok G Signed

Fehoko, 21, played three years at Stanford before being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his three-year career at Stanford, Fehoko caught 62 passes for 1,146 yards (18.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.