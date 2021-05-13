Cowboys Sign Four Draft Picks

Todd Archer reports that the Dallas Cowboys have signed four draft picks, including fifth-round pick WR Simi Fehoko, sixth-round picks DL Quinton Bohanna and CB Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round pick G Matt Farniok.
Dallas has now signed four of their 11 draft picks:
|1
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|2
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|3
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DL
|3
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|3
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|4
|Jabril Cox
|LB
|4
|Josh Ball
|OT
|5
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Quinton Bohanna
|DT
|Signed
|6
|Israel Mukuamu
|S
|Signed
|7
|Matt Farniok
|G
|Signed
Fehoko, 21, played three years at Stanford before being selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
During his three-year career at Stanford, Fehoko caught 62 passes for 1,146 yards (18.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!