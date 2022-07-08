Cowboys Sign LB Christian Sam, Place LB Devante Bond On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they signed LB Christian Sam to a contract on Friday and placed LB Devante Bond on injured reserve

The Cowboys were making some moves Friday, adding a new kicker and a linebacker, along with a couple of official workouts at The Star in Frisco. Offseason | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 8, 2022

Sam, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was among New England’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed on with the Dolphins’ practice squad but was cut after a short time and joined the 49ers’ taxi squad.

From there, he joined the Lions’ practice squad in December of 2019 and re-signed to a futures deal. Detroit cut him loose during training camp the following offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Bond, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when Tampa Bay waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

However, the Buccaneers re-signed Bond after he was fully recovered from plantar fasciitis. He was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 before re-signing on a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers released Bond and he caught on with the Bears for the final three games of 2019. Chicago brought him back on a one-year deal in 2020 and bounced on and off their practice squad during the season before being released at the end of the year.

The Cowboys signed Bond to their practice squad late in 2021 and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

For his career, Bond has appeared in 34 games for the Buccaneers and Bears and has recorded 26 career tackles.