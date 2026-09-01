Cowboys Sign TE Mitch Van Vooren To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed TE Mitch Van Vooren to the practice squad.

Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.

The Seahawks signed him for a brief stint in June 2025 as an undrafted free agent and he signed with the Browns before the end of camp before being among their final roster cuts.

He then signed with the Patriots this offseason, but was let go during camp and signed with Dallas before being waived again.

During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns