Cowboys Sign Two Wide Receivers

The Dallas Cowboys announced Saturday that they’ve signed receivers Deontay Burnett and Kelvin Harmon to contracts.

Harmon, 27, was drafted by Washington in the sixth round out of N.C. State in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.64 million deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2020 season when he tore his ACL and was placed on IR for the season.

Washington waived Harmon coming out of the preseason in 2021. He’s been on and off of the Commanders’ roster ever since.

In 2019, Harmon appeared in all 16 games for Washington and caught 30 passes for 365 yards (12.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Burnett, 26, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Jets’ practice squad a couple of days later.

Burnett was on and off of the Jets’ roster in 2018 before signing with the 49ers’ practice squad in 2019. From there, he joined the Eagles in 2019 and has been on and off their roster.

In 2020, Burnett appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught three passes for 19 yards receiving and no touchdowns.