Cowboys Signed 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed 15 players to the practice squad. 

Dallas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Justin Barron
  2. WR Jalen Brooks
  3. DT Earnest Brown
  4. G Saahdiq Charles
  5. T Geron Christian
  6. S Alijah Clark
  7. WR Jalen Cropper
  8. RB Malik Davis
  9. TE Rivaldo Fairweather
  10. TE Princeton Fant
  11. QB Will Grier
  12. CB Kemon Hall
  13. WR Traeshon Holden
  14. LB Buddy Johnson
  15. CB Robert Rochell

Grier, 29, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier coming out of the preseason in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year. 

Dallas released Grier as a part of final roster cuts in 2023. From there, he caught on with the Bengals’ practice squad before joining the Patriots. The Chargers then claimed Grier off of New England’s practice squad but he never appeared in a game for the team.

The Eagles signed Grier to a one-year deal last year and eventually joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in November. 

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards. 

