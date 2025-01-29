Cowboys Signed VP Of Player Personnel Will McClay To Multi-Year Extension

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys have signed VP of Player Personnel Will McClay to a multi-year extension.

He has overseen Cowboys’ scouting since 2014 and was a key retention in the regime of new HC Brian Schottenheimer.

McClay, 58 was a longtime coach in the Arena Football League from 1993 to 2008 before joining the Cowboys as their pro scouting coordinator in 2009. He moved up the ranks and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

He signed an extension to remain in Dallas in 2022 after receiving interest from other teams for their GM job and continued to receive interest from teams like the Commanders and Panthers as recently as 2024.

We will have more on McClay and the Cowboys as it becomes available.