Cowboys Signing C Dakoda Shepley To Futures Contract

The Cowboys signed veteran C Dakoda Shepley to a futures contract on Tuesday.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Shepley, 29, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

From there, Shepley played for the Seahawks and Cowboys before the Colts claimed him off waivers yet he was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Shepley appeared in four games for the Cowboys.