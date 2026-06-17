Cowboys Signing CB Ameer Speed After UFL Season

According to James Larsen, the Cowboys are signing former Houston Gamblers CB Ameer Speed to the roster.

He just finished the spring season in the United Football League, joining the Gamblers for only five games but breaking up five passes in that stint.

Speed, 26, spent five years at Georgia before transferring to Michigan State for his final season. The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $133,332 but was waived in October and was quickly claimed by the Colts. He was among Indianapolis’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason the following season and was cut again after a brief stay on the practice squad.

Speed caught on with the Bears’ practice squad in September and bounced on and off the unit all season. Chicago cut him loose in August. He signed with the Browns’ practice squad at the end of September but was released in October with an injury settlement.

He joined the Texans’ practice squad at the end of the season and made a couple of appearances on the active roster.

In 2025, Speed appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded two total tackles.