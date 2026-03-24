Cowboys Signing CB Derion Kendrick

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing CB Derion Kendrick to a contract.

The deal is for one year and adds a little more depth to Dallas’ secondary. Kendrick will compete for a role in training camp.

Kendrick, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Rams back in 2022. He was entering the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million when the Rams released him earlier this offseason.

He re-signed with Los Angeles in June, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. The Seahawks claimed him off the waiver wire but cut him a short time later. He was reclaimed by the Rams.

In 2025, Kendrick appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and five games for the Rams, recording 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and five pass deflections.