Cowboys Signing K Brett Maher, Waiving K Jonathan Garibay

According to Rob Phillips, the Cowboys are expected to sign K Brett Maher following a successful workout and will waive K Jonathan Garibay in a corresponding move.

Maher, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington, and Texans before joining the Cardinals late in 2020. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract but waived him. He was then on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2021 before they waived him as well.

In 2021, Maher appeared in eight games for the Saints and converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 10 of 12 extra point tries (83.3 percent).