Cowboys Signing K Lirim Hajrullahu

The Dallas Cowboys have signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to their active roster after he worked out for the team on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dallas was forced to work out kickers this week after Greg Zuerlein was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Hajrullahu, 31, has kicked and punted in the CFL since 2014, including stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hajrullahu worked out for the Seahawks in January of 2020 but ultimately returned to the CFL. The Rams signed him to a contract in April only to waive him coming out of training camp.

The Cowboys later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him in September.

From there, Hajrullahu signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad but was released due to issues with his visa. He returned on a futures deal for 2021 but Carolina cut him back in March.