Cowboys Signing OLB Tyrus Wheat

Matt Zenitz reports that the Cowboys are bringing back former Lions OLB Tyrus Wheat on a one-year deal.

This will mark Wheat’s second stint with the team, as he originally caught on with Dallas as an undrafted free agent.

Wheat, 26, attended Mississippi State and went undrafted back in 2023 before catching on with the Cowboys.

As a rookie, Wheat was on the practice squad and also made an appearance on the active roster. He also made the Cowboys roster once again in his second season in 2024.

The Cowboys let Wheat go as one of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season, and he was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Lions.

In 2025, Wheat appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection.