Cowboys Signing RB Javonte Williams To One-Year, $3 Million Deal

The Cowboys are signing former Broncos RB Javonte Williams to a one-year deal worth $3 million with up to $3.5 million max value total in incentives, according to Tom Pelissero.

Williams, 24, was named second-team All-ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million and became a free agent this off-season.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 139 rushing attempts for 513 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 346 yards.