Cowboys Signing RB Ryan Nall

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing RB Ryan Nall to a contract on Friday.

Nall, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2018. He later agreed to a $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Nall has been on and off of the Bears’ roster the past few years.

In 2021, Nall appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded one rushing attempt for four yards and also one reception for four yards.